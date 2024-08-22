article

A woman is accused of setting fire to a West Allis apartment during an argument with her boyfriend on Aug. 14.

Prosecutors said Kennedy Robinson-Hall, 19, admitted she started the fire. She is now charged with arson and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

It happened at a multi-unit building near 81st and Greenfield. First responders arrived to an active fire in one of the upper units.

At the scene, officers got in contact with Robinson-Hall and a man who was wearing nothing but a jersey – later identified as Robinson-Hall's boyfriend. A criminal complaint states the two had been dating for several years and lived together in the apartment where the fire started.

Robinson-Hall "immediately" told officers she started the fire because of "stupid stuff," per the complaint. She said she and her boyfriend were arguing throughout the day, hitting each other at times.

Prosecutors said Robinson-Hall told police there was a gas-operated bicycle in the kitchen of their apartment that had leaked gasoline onto the floor. She "started looking for a lighter" and thought of something to the effect of: "Why don't we both die together?"

Robinson-Hall then started the fire and, per the complaint, claimed she was surprised that it started. The boyfriend tried to put it out with water as Robinson-Hall stood there, but the fire got too big, and they had to evacuate.

The boyfriend said the bike was knocked over during the argument, the complaint states, causing the gasoline to leak onto the floor. He said it "happened so fast" he was not sure if Robinson-Hall did it on purpose or accidentally.

The West Allis Fire Department put out the fire. Prosecutors said a small, gas-operated bike and a recliner were "at the point of origin." There was a fire extinguisher "undisturbed" in the apartment building's shared hallway.

All the occupants were able to get out, and no injuries were reported. The West Allis Fire Department said the fire was mostly contained to one apartment. However, three families were displaced due to smoke and water damage.

Robinson-Hall made her initial court appearance on Aug. 17. Her cash bond was set at $10,000.