Fight leads to West Allis duplex fire, 19-year-old woman arrested

A fight between a couple leads to a duplex fire in West Allis.

Now, a woman is in custody after police say she started a fire in her own home with her boyfriend inside.

West Allis police say a 19-year-old woman was arrested for several crimes, including attempted homicide and battery, both domestic violence-related.

Detectives say her boyfriend told them he didn’t even have a chance to put on pants because he was running away from the fire.

A heated argument is believed to be behind the arson at a West Allis apartment building, according to police.

"I smelled the fire from my bedroom. I could smell it, but I thought it was a cookout or something," said neighbor Joyce Zimmer.

Joyce Zimmer is 84 years old and lives next door.

She also heard loud voices coming from the building near 81st and Greenfield.

Fire at a West Allis duplex

"I heard a lot of voices. They were kind of arguing and talking," Zimmer added. "I don’t hear it any place else but over there because my window is right there."

West Allis police say a 19-year-old woman started the fire.

Detectives say she lives in the building with her boyfriend. The two were arguing when things turned physical. That’s when she allegedly started hitting and scratching the man.

Emotions eventually boiled over, turning from fumes to flames.

When officers arrived, the man told them he only had time to grab a basketball jersey before running out of the house.

"Didn’t seem like happy people to me," Zimmer said.

No injuries were reported, but three families were displaced.

The woman was arrested for arson, first degree recklessly endangering safety, as well as attempted homicide and battery, both domestic violence related.

"She needs help. She needs some kind of counseling, or to leave that man alone," she said.

FOX6 is not naming the woman because she hasn't been charged yet.

Police say the case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for a charging decision to be made.