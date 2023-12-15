Miracle on 64th: West Allis display raises money for family after loss

For some, celebrating the holidays can be hard – especially if a loved one is no longer here.

It has led one man on a mission to help others feel the joy of the season. More than 12,000 lights are in his West Allis tunnel, but it's the story behind the display that makes Christmas brighter for families.

"This just brings a little bit of joy and kindness into the world," said Timothy Riebe. "You don’t know what people are going through, especially in your very own neighborhood."

A miracle shines through at 64th and Lapham. Riebe is the man behind the magic; he created a non-profit called "Miracle on 64th Street" two years ago, and raises money for a different family in need each year.

"The world is hurting, there is a lot of people hurting," he said.

Kimosha Harris was a mother, daughter and wife. She recently lost her life to breast cancer.

"We were together 20 years, beautiful 20 years," said Damian Harris, Kimosha's husband.

"She was a beautiful girl and just loved him to death," said Deanna Drinkwater, Kimosha's mother-in-law. "They were good to each other."

This year, Riebe is rasing money and helping with Christmas gifts for Damian and Harris' three children.

"I felt really honored and special and felt really excited for the kids," he said. "It takes a lot of weight off my back, it really does, to know we got good support."

From thousands of lights to meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus, the beauty of the season is glowing in West Allis.

"Just having people around, that means the most to me," Harris said.

Donations will be accepted this weekend and next.