'Wear Orange Weekend:' Milwaukee Sherman Boulevard memorial sends a message

The impact of Milwaukee's gun violence was spotlighted by one group Saturday, June 3 during "Wear Orange Weekend."

Painting the city orange, a memorial on Sherman Boulevard featured pictures sending clear messages, with children's voices saying things like, "Stop the gun violence."

The message was impossible to ignore, especially for the mothers who can't help but miss their children.

Tristaca Patrick-Yarbrough, who lost her son, Cory Crosby, to gun violence in July 2022, shared her heartbreak.

Tristaca Patrick-Yarbrough

"He passed in my arms, and my dad tried to resuscitate, and my grandbaby laid on his lap," she said.

For Patrick-Yarbrough, her only son lives on through his own son, 5-year-old Cayden.

On Saturday, they joined others in wearing orange, symbolizing their commitment to ending gun violence.

"My grandbaby, he wanted to go back to heaven with his father," said Patrick-Yarbrough.

Their emotions were raw and visible for all to see.

"He's doing something way better than us. We're living in hell on earth," said Patrick-Yarbrough.

Cayden

Cayden's innocent plea, "Don't let them get killed," evoked a heartfelt response from the crowd.

"Wear Orange Weekend" began as a tribute to a teen who was shot and killed in Chicago 10 years ago. It has now become a recognized movement nationwide.

"Her friends asked others to wear orange because it was her favorite color and because it’s the color hunters wear to protect them from gunfire," said Jennifer Hoffman-Jonas, Moms Demand Action Milwaukee.

"Americans are 26 more times likely to die by gun homicide than people in their peer countries," said Ashanti Hamilton, director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention.

Wear Orange Weekend

With homicides reaching an all-time high in Milwaukee in 2022, violence prevention groups and victims are demanding an end to the shootings.

"I just want to ask the city, when did we become so numb?" said Camille Mays.

Many emphasized the importance of increased community resources, as well as a greater focus on mental health and therapy.

Walking by a display of heartache, they said their hope is that others see and hear their message and take steps toward change.

"It can't be hush-hush," said Patrick-Yarbrough.

As part of the event, free gun locks were distributed to help prevent future violence.

Milwaukee police statistics reveal that there were 214 homicides reported in 2022 and nearly 900 non-fatal shootings.