Weakland funeral; former Milwaukee archbishop with complicated legacy

A funeral will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 for former Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland.

Weakland was defamed for protecting priests who sexually assaulted children. He served as Milwaukee archbishop for 25 years – and died at 95 last week.

The Weakland funeral will be held at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday. There will be a visitation from noon to 4 p.m.

Portrait of Rembert Weakland, Archbishop of Milwaukee, in church, January 1, 1984. Shot for Business Week magazine. (Photo by Michael L Abramson/Getty Images)

A statement from the Milwaukee Archdiocese credited Weakland for leading the church's transition into the modern era.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

However, Weakland's legacy is anything but sacred. Documents show he reassigned predatory priests to different parishes without telling families.

Rembert Weakland

Some hope Weakland's death will reignite the pursuit of justice for all victims – including the man who founded the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP).

"He never apologized to us. He never looked us in the eyes and said, 'I'm sorry for what happened to you and your families," said Peter Isely, Nate's Mission Program Director.

Archbishop Rembert Weakland (Julliard piano graduate) in smiling portrait, taking time out from his official duties for session at piano. (Photo by Steve Liss/Getty Images) Expand

Statement from Jerry Topczewski, Chief of Staff, Office of Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki

"A funeral Mass is not a glorification of a person's life, but rather an act of mercy for the dead during which we pray that, despite any failings in life, they may be received by a merciful God.

"We pray for all sexual abuse survivors and hope they can find healing and peace."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

After Monday's services, Weakland will be buried in Pennsylvania at St. Vincent Archabbey, where he went to high school, college, seminary, and eventually became archabbot.