We Energies welcomes first peregrine falcon chicks of 2025 season

The Brief Two peregrine falcon eggs have hatched at the We Energies Oak Creek Power Plant, the first of the 2025 nesting season. More eggs at the Oak Creek plant and other power plants could hatch in the coming weeks. You can vote on naming the new chicks.



The first peregrine falcon eggs of the 2025 nesting season have hatched at the We Energies Oak Creek Power Plant.

Proud parents Essity and Joel let the camera glimpse their first two fluffy chicks on Friday morning, May 2, 2025.

This is Essity’s sixth year in Oak Creek, but it is the couple’s first year nesting together.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

More eggs ready to hatch!

What's next:

Two additional eggs in Oak Creek could hatch at any time. The remaining 10 eggs at the Port Washington Generating Station, Valley Power Plant and Weston Power Plant are expected to hatch in the coming weeks.

You can catch all the action on the 24/7 live nest box webcams.

Voting on names

What you can do:

While you wait, you can vote to name the chicks after the founding "feathers" of the We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) peregrine falcon program.

Choose a name in honor of 20 legendary peregrine falcons from the past. Voting ends May 8. The chicks will receive their names and identification bands later this spring.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Peregrine falcon program

Big picture view:

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in the early 1990s. So far, 453 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies and WPS facilities — that’s 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin.