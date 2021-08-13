We Energies to restore power to 98% of customers by midnight

article

We Energies continued work to restore power on Friday, Aug. 13 after Tuesday's storm left tens of thousands of customers in the dark.

On Friday morning, a company spokeswoman said power had been restored to more than 214,000 out of 225,000 who lost power since Tuesday's storms.

"We now expect to have restored 98% of all customers impacted by the storms by the end of the day today, and by noon on Saturday, we will have restored, or crews will be working on, all customers capable of receiving service impacted by Tuesday’s historic storms," said We Energies.

All major lines have been restored and we are now in a phase of restoring single customer, by single customer.

