Milwaukee DPW storm operations ongoing through weekend

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will continue its response and cleanup following Tuesday's storms by working throughout this weekend.

Following the Aug.10 storm, DPW has received more than 1,300 tree service requests, 70% that are of critical level which includes downed trees/branches blocking the public right of way and those that have fallen on buildings, houses, or vehicles.

For a 12-hour-shift Saturday, forestry crews will be supplemented with sanitation crews, picking up brush on curbs using 12 skid crew operators.

DPW continues to work with We Energies on trees and branches tangled in downed electric wires.

Electrical Services also continues to work in close coordination with We Energies in dealing with the high number of outages at traffic signals and street lighting.

To report an electrical outage or check the status of an outage, click here.

Residents performing cleanup this weekend

The City of Milwaukee Drop Off Center accepts up to 6 cubic yards of brush, including logs and larger branches at no charge. Spoiled food that is bagged will also be accepted, double-bagging spoiled food at the Drop Off Center or in garbage carts is encouraged.

Drop Off Centers are open Tues-Sun 7 a.m – 3 p.m. Visit milwaukee.gov/dropoff for locations. Open to City of Milwaukee residents and property owners, ID required.

Sanitation Services will collect up to 2 cubic yards of brush, branches less than 6" in diameter and less than 4’ in length, curbside upon request at no charge. Request a brush pickup online at milwaukee.gov/clickforaction or by calling 414-286-CITY.

Brush should be at your regular collection point for service. Please do not put brush or other debris in the street for collection.

Parking

If parking access is blocked by downed trees and you need street parking, go online to milwaukee.gov/parking to get up to 3 days permission. For permission more than 3 nights due of storm damage, call 286-CITY to request additional nights.

We ask for the public’s patience in responding to the outcome of this severe weather event. And to report issues that need city service, the most efficient way is via the UCC by calling 286-CITY (2489) or through one of their digital channels found here https://milwaukee.gov/ucc.