The Brief We Energies revealed the names of first four peregrine falcon chicks of 2025. The chicks are named after the falcon program's "founding feathers." So far, 461 falcons have hatched at We Energies facilities since the program started.



We Energies on Wednesday revealed the names of four peregrine falcon chicks that hatched at the Oak Creek Power Plant.

Falcon chicks named



Atlanta, Leopold, Scott and Eclipse were banded on Wednesday. The chicks are named after the "founding feathers" of the We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service peregrine falcon program.



The chicks are named after four noteworthy peregrine falcons:

Atlanta: Atlanta was born at the former Pulliam Power Plant in 1996. She settled at the Oak Creek Power Plant in 1999 and produced 41 chicks in her 12 years there.

Scott: Scott nested in Oak Creek for 11 years. He raised 28 chicks between 2006 and 2016.

Eclipse: Eclipse was the female falcon at the Oak Creek Power Plant from 2011 to 2017. She was born in Ohio in 2009.

Leopold: Leopold was born in captivity and released at the Pleasant Prairie Power Plant in 1992. He kicked off the falcon program and raised 42 chicks over the course of his life.



Thousands of people from across Wisconsin voted in a naming contest for the falcon chicks. The four chicks at the Oak Creek Power Plant are the first to be named this season.

Peregrine falcon program



The We Energies Falcon Program has been working to bring peregrine falcons back from the brink of extinction for more than 30 years. So far, 461 falcons have hatched at We Energies facilities since the program started.

"The reason we continue monitoring, working with peregrine falcons is they're still – they've always been rare," said program founder Greg Septon. "They'll always probably be the rarest raptor in the state."

The public can catch all the falcon action on WEC Energy Group's 24/7 live nest box webcams.