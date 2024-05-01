Man stabbed while driving, Wauwatosa woman charged with attempted homicide

article

A Wauwatosa woman is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, accused of stabbing a man while he was driving on April 13.

Prosecutors said 18-year-old Athena Anderson told police "vampires stab people in the neck, so they can kill their prey."

According to a criminal complaint, the 50-year-old victim got out of his car at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa "visibly bleeding and holding his neck." He went to the emergency room, and Anderson, who was in the back seat of the car, was placed in custody as officers looked into what happened. It was determined that he was stabbed in the collarbone/shoulder area.

An officer asked Anderson if she stabbed the man, the complaint states. She said "yes" and that she'd been thinking about it for the past two weeks. During a Mirandized interview, the complaint states she took a knife with her in the car and hid it in her waistband. She said she planned to "attack him" because she "wanted to get him back" for something that happened years earlier.

Anderson later said she felt nothing after stabbing the man, per the complaint. When asked what the goal was, she said "I don't know." Asked if she knew that stabbing someone in the neck could, she said: "I figured that's why vampires stab people in the neck, so they can kill their prey."

The victim told police that he was on a drive with Anderson when she stabbed him near 128th and Lisbon in Brookfield, per the complaint. He also told police that Anderson "gets like this once in a while and taking a long car ride usually helps her calm down." However, he felt this time she was getting more "agitated" as the ride went on. While the two were talking, the victim said Anderson told him that she had a knife, the complaint states. He said he ignored the statement and kept talking when he felt a "pain prick" and saw blood. He proceeded to drive to the hospital.

Anderson made her initial court appearance on Tuesday, April 30. Her cash bond was set at$100,000.