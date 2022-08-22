Wauwatosa School District: Proposed curriculum vote Monday

The Wauwatosa School Board will vote Monday night, Aug. 22 on new curriculum for the school district. The proposed curriculum would include lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation.

The Wauwatosa School Board presented the new curriculum at a meeting on Aug. 8. There was a passionate debate from those who supported the change and those against it.

For elementary school, the changes would start in kindergarten – adding lessons on defining gender, gender roles, and medically identifying body parts.

By 8th grade the curriculum would allow middle schoolers to have learned about different gender roles, sexual orientation, sexual activities, and how social relationships are influenced by all of those things.

By high schools students would learn about abusive relationships, safe sex, analyzing information on social media – plus a more robust understanding of sexual orientation, gender and other social identities.

The proposed curriculum was created by an internal and external committee made up of community members, teachers, health care professionals, caregivers, students, and a member of the local clergy. The committees used the National Sex Education Standards as their foundation for the proposed changes.

The school board meeting begins Monday night at 6:15 p.m.