Pride flags political? Kettle Moraine students want ban lifted

Kettle Moraine School District students said large crowds are expected at the school board meeting Tuesday night, Aug. 16. The superintendent says pride flags are considered political and, therefore, against the employee Code of Conduct. Students and the ACLU question that.

Bethany Provan and Britain Farrar said they learned a lot during their freshman year at Kettle Moraine High School, but a lesson learned over the summer may be one they’ll never forget.

"We are trying to speak out because it’s not right," said Farrar.

In July, they launched a Change.org petition to get the school board to reverse a policy that bans pride flags in the classroom. So far, 13,000 people have signed it.

"It doesn’t feel like my school supports us, which sucks," said Provan.

For the last few months, the school board has discussed the district’s employee Code of Conduct.

Kettle Moraine School District

"Teachers and administration will not have political flags or religious messaging in their classroom or on their person," said Superintendent Stephen Plum.

Plum said in July anything that includes slogans like "Black Lives Matter," "Blue Lives Matter" and even preferred pronouns in a teacher’s email signature is considered political.

"If you have a policy that says ‘nothing political,’ does that mean you can’t have a sign up that says, ‘Support our Troops,’ or ‘Believe Women’ or ‘Save the Planet?' By some people’s definitions, all of those things are political," said Christine Donahoe, ACLU of Wisconsin staff attorney.

Donahoe said she's looking closely at this case and a similar policy that was approved in the School District of Waukesha in fall 2021.

"It really looks like targeted attacks at specific viewpoints, like LGBT communities, or welcome and safe spaces to students of color," said Donahoe.

During past board meetings, some have supported the policy.

"Since when do we have to validate everyone’s belief system? We don’t," said Amy Richards of Dousman in June.

Some students hope Tuesday's meeting will change the course.

"Having a rainbow flag in your room isn’t pushing your beliefs on someone," said Provan. "It’s just saying, ‘Hey, you’re welcome here, and we support you.’"

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, FOX6 News reached out to every school board member and the superintendent by email. No one returned our request for an interview.