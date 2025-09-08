Wauwatosa pursuit leads to 2 crashes, arrests in Milwaukee; officers injured
MILWAUKEE - A police chase ended with two crashes and two arrests Monday night, including a collision that injured Wauwatosa officers.
Police chase
What we know:
According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, officers spotted a white Dodge Charger around 7:20 p.m. near 60th and Silver Spring. The same vehicle had fled from officers during an attempted traffic stop on Sept. 1.
Additional officers arrived to assist, and when they attempted another stop near 20th and Stark, the driver sped away. Officers pursued the vehicle with their lights and sirens activated.
Police said the Charger crashed into a pole near 21st and Stark.
The driver, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, ran from the scene but was quickly arrested. Authorities said he had multiple warrants.
Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.
Squad struck
Dig deeper:
While following the Charger, a Wauwatosa police squad car was struck in a separate crash near 20th and Hampton.
Officers inside the squad were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Milwaukee Police Department arrested the other driver involved for operating while intoxicated.
