Wauwatosa pursuit leads to 2 crashes, arrests in Milwaukee; officers injured

article

The Brief Wauwatosa police chased a Dodge Charger Monday night that had previously fled a traffic stop the week before. During the pursuit, a Wauwatosa squad car was hit at 20th and Hampton; officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Milwaukee police arrested the other driver involved in the squad crash for OWI, while a 48-year-old suspect faces multiple charges.



A police chase ended with two crashes and two arrests Monday night, including a collision that injured Wauwatosa officers.

Police chase

What we know:

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, officers spotted a white Dodge Charger around 7:20 p.m. near 60th and Silver Spring. The same vehicle had fled from officers during an attempted traffic stop on Sept. 1.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Additional officers arrived to assist, and when they attempted another stop near 20th and Stark, the driver sped away. Officers pursued the vehicle with their lights and sirens activated.

Scene near 20th and Hampton, Milwaukee

Police said the Charger crashed into a pole near 21st and Stark.

The driver, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, ran from the scene but was quickly arrested. Authorities said he had multiple warrants.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Scene near 20th and Hampton, Milwaukee

Squad struck

Dig deeper:

While following the Charger, a Wauwatosa police squad car was struck in a separate crash near 20th and Hampton.

Scene near 20th and Hampton, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officers inside the squad were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department arrested the other driver involved for operating while intoxicated.