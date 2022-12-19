Wauwatosa police recover 31 packages; 1 arrested; 1 sought

Wauwatosa police are warning people to be extra cautious this year after arresting one of the thieves responsible for stealing 31 packages this holiday season.

"This is a vehicle and person that we and the Milwaukee police had our eye out for several days as they were running around the Eastern part of Wauwatosa stealing packages in a stolen car," said Wauwatosa Captain Luke Vetter.

On Wednesday night, Dec. 14, a ring camera busts a person taking two packages from a porch in Wauwatosa.

The victim reported it to the police, and when police found and approached who they believe is responsible, they took off in a stolen car.

"They took off and started a dangerous pursuit on a rainy night," said Vetter. "All because they were stealing packages."

Police said they chased the two thieves for four miles until they ditched the car and ran.

Wauwatosa Police Department arrested a woman, and the second thief, a man, got away.

The police say they know who they are searching for.

"They had 30 some packages they recovered that night," said Vetter. "Who knows how many packages they stole the prior week."

After looking through some of the recovered boxes, police found several gifts people donated to Catholic Charities.

"We would have unfortunately not been able to help families who needed it," said Sue Howland from Catholic Charities.

As a result of the gifts being returned, the Social Service Agency said Christmas had been saved.

"You truly made Christmas a better place for a lot of children," said Howland.

Wauwatosa police said they are working on getting the second person in custody.

An individual who steals more than ten packages could be sentenced to six years in prison and fined $10,000 for their crime.

Officials warn anyone expecting a package to be extra cautious of when and where your packages are being delivered this year because thieves will follow delivery trucks.

For this holiday season, though, there's one less package thief on the streets.