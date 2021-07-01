Wauwatosa to name police chief Thursday evening

article

The City of Wauwatosa will soon have a new police chief.

In a Thursday night special meeting, the city's Police and Fire Commission will discuss the three final candidates for chief, vote on the finalists and appoint the new chief. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

The finalists including current Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, Milwaukee Police Captain David Salazar and federal drug enforcement officer James MacGillis.

Wauwatosa police chief finalists James MacGillis, Jeffrey Norman and David Salazar

Wauwatosa's selection could also impact who leads the Milwaukee Police Department.

City leaders in Milwaukee, including Common Council President Cavalier Johnson, have voiced their support for Norman to remain with Milwaukee Police and take over the open chief position. However, amid ongoing litigation between the city and former Chief Alfonso Morales, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission has put its chief search on hold. Norman has held the position in the interim.

A Milwaukee County judge ruled Morales did not receive due process in his demotion from chief in August 2020, thus requiring Morales be reinstated to his position as chief by July 3 or strike a settlement with the city. Those talks are ongoing, though an attorney for Morales told FOX6 Thursday his return to work has now been pushed to July 12.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission will discuss its ongoing litigation with Morales in executive session Thursday night.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Norman was one of five semi-finalists for the Milwaukee chief position, but he did not make the final cut. The three finalists included Dallas Police Major Malik Aziz, FBI Agent Hoyt Mahaley and Portland Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis.

At the time, the fire and police commission had a split 3-3 vote for Aziz and Mahaley. Aziz has since taken a new position as Prince George County Chief of Police in Maryland.