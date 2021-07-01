Guns, pot recovered after police search near 60th & Silver Spring

article

Milwaukee police arrested a suspect after a vehicle search near 60th and Silver Spring on Wednesday, June 30.

In the search, police recovered two guns and more than 375 grams of marijuana. The suspect is now facing numerous felony charges.

Members of MPD's District 4 Anti-Gang unit stopped the vehicle – which belonged to a known, wanted felony suspect, according to police.

Anyone who knows of drug dealing in their neighborhood is asked to call police at 414-935-7248 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.