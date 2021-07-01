Alfonso Morales: MPD return delayed to July 12, attorney says

article

The attorney for Alfonso Morales confirms for FOX6 News that he and Morales have agreed to delay Morales' return to the Milwaukee Police Department until Monday, July 12. Settlement conversations with city officials are going to continue until that date.

The amount requested by the Morales team from the city has not been disclosed. But it is far more than what several city leaders believe is fair to Milwaukee taxpayers.

The city is ordered to reinstate Morales as chief by Saturday if they do not reach a settlement agreement.

Morales has a local and a federal lawsuit filed against the city and the Fire and Police Commission for what a Milwaukee County judge ruled as an illegal demotion in 2020.

The Fire and Police Commission is scheduled to discuss the Morales litigation during a meeting on Thursday.

This is a developing story.