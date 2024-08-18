Video: Wauwatosa police chase, K-9 deployed to apprehend teen

Brand-new body camera video shows a K-9 taking down a teenage theft suspect.

Police say it followed a string of car break-ins and a police chase last month.

Body camera video shows a Wauwatosa police officer and K-9 in a wooded area making the dramatic arrest.

Wauwatosa bodycam video

Police say this is one of two teenagers police arrested after leading Wauwatosa officers on a wild ride on July 24.

Police say before the arrest, the teens, ages 13 and 16, broke into 17 cars in one night.

Police also say the duo used a stolen SUV during a dangerous chase.

Wauwatosa police chase dashcam

Video shows the driver going the wrong direction and off the road.

FOX6 first told you about the theft and chase last month. It surprised and upset Wauwatosa neighbors.

"I just think about what their parents are thinking of. Knowing that these are kids, high school kids. They’re looking for guns, looking to steal cars. Something needs to change," said Christy Sladky.

Car thefts

Police say they found a loaded gun inside the stolen car, another discovery after a dramatic arrest.

FOX6 is working to find out the legal status of the teenagers.

Court records show the car involved was stolen out of Milwaukee.