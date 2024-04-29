Wauwatosa police chase, crash in Milwaukee; plea agreement reached

article

A Milwaukee man who was charged in connection to a Wauwatosa police chase, crash and battery to a police officer that happened in December 2023, reached a plea agreement in court on Monday, April 29.

33-year-old Patrick Marion was initially charged with four felonies following the incident:

Count 1: Operator Flee/Elude Officer-Bodily Harm or Property Damage

Count 2: 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Count 3: Disarming a Peace Officer

Count 4: Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer

After plea negotiations in court on Monday, counts 1 and 2 were dismissed without prejudice, which means those charges could be filed again in the future.

Count 3 was dismissed, but read in for the purpose of sentencing.

Marion pleaded guilty to the fourth count, Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer, which carries a possible maximum sentence of six years in prison and/or up to a $10,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 20.

December 2023 case details

A Wauwatosa police officer first spotted a car driving with no license plates near 76th and North and turned on his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop around 3:20 p.m. A criminal complaint states the car sped away, starting a roughly three-mile pursuit. It reached speeds as high as 94 mph and drove into oncoming traffic during the chase.

The chase ended when the car crashed into a transport van near 67th and Glendale in Milwaukee. The complaint states the driver, since identified as Marion, got out and ran off – but was ultimately found near the scene.

"I’m going to tase you. Stop! I’m going to tase you," the officer can be heard yelling on body camera video.

Police said Marion and the officer who ran after him got into a "physical altercation." During that altercation, prosecutors said Marion disarmed the officer multiple times – at one point hitting the officer in the head with the officer's baton.

Once Marion was taken into custody, the complaint states the officer was taken to a hospital and treated for a concussion. Marion and a passenger were arrested and taken to a hospital. While in an ambulance, Marion said "I wasn't supposed to be driving," according to an officer who was riding with him at the time. The 73-year-old driver of the transport van was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries. There were no passengers in the van.

During the investigation, Wauwatosa police said stolen mail was found inside the car. It came from a blue USPS mailbox on North Avenue, and authorities said someone needed a key to get in.