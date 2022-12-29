Wauwatosa police chase, Milwaukee crash near 67th and Glendale

article

A Wauwatosa police chase ended with a crash and the arrests of two men Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29.

Police said the car the men were in disregarded a yield sign and crashed into a transport van around 3:20 p.m. It happened near 67th and Glendale in Milwaukee.

The men, ages 29 and 31, got out of the car and ran off, but were arrested after officers caught up to them. They were taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The driver of the transport van, a 73-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

