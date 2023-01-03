Wauwatosa police chase, Milwaukee crash; officer injured, man charged

article

A Milwaukee man is charged in connection to a Wauwatosa police chase, crash and battery to an officer that happened Thursday, Dec. 29.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Patrick Marion was the driver, and that he later hit an officer in the head with the officer's baton while being taken into custody.

A Wauwatosa police officer first spotted a car driving with no license plates near 76th and North and turned on his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop around 3:20 p.m. A criminal complaint states the car sped away, starting a roughly three-mile pursuit. It reached speeds as high as 94 mph and drove into oncoming traffic during the chase.

The chase ended when the car crashed into a transport van near 67th and Glendale in Milwaukee. The complaint states the driver, since identified as Marion, got out and ran off – but was ultimately found near the scene. Police said Marion and the officer who ran after him got into a "physical altercation." During that altercation, prosecutors said Marion disarmed the officer multiple times – at one point hitting the officer in the head with the officer's baton.

Once Marion was taken into custody, the complaint states the officer was taken to a hospital and treated for a concussion. Marion and a passenger were arrested and taken to a hospital. While in an ambulance, Marion said "I wasn't supposed to be driving," according to an officer who was riding with him at the time. The 73-year-old driver of the transport van was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries. There were no passengers in the van.

Crash near 67th and Glendale, Milwaukee

In all, Marion is charged with:

Vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer resulting in bodily harm

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Disarming a peace officer

Battery to a law enforcement officer

Marion is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Jan. 4.