Dog dies after Wauwatosa fire, neighbor reported smoke

A dog died after a Wauwatosa house fire Tuesday morning, Feb. 6.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department said a neighbor reported smoke coming from a home near 73rd and Wells around 10:15 a.m. The first fire unit reported smoke and fire in the attic, which officials said was quickly brought under control.

The occupants were not home at the time. However, a dog was found unresponsive and died despite CPR attempts at the scene. No injuries to any residents or firefighters were reported.

The fire and smoke damage to the home was "significant," the fire department said. The cause remains under investigation, but appears to have originated from an electric appliance.

The Milwaukee and West Allis fire departments also responded to the scene.