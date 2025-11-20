Wauwatosa East disturbance; 3 arrests made, heavy police response

The Brief Police arrested a 14-year-old, 17-year-old and 20-year-old after responding to a disturbance at Wauwatosa East High School on Wednesday. The school district says a hold earlier in the day was due to a student health issue and a separate potential altercation. Students and parents say fights are not uncommon but praised the quick response by police and school staff.



Wauwatosa police say they are still investigating a disturbance that led to three arrests at Wauwatosa East High School on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 19.

What we know:

Students told FOX6 this is not the first time an altercation has drawn a police response to the school, but said they felt reassured Thursday because of how quickly police and staff reacted. The situation unfolded a day after students were briefly kept inside the building due to a "hold."

The Wauwatosa School District said the hold was prompted by a student health concern and a potential student altercation, noting that the two issues were unrelated. Police said 12 squads were sent to the school on Wednesday, where a 14-year-old, 17-year-old and 20-year-old were taken into custody and issued citations.

What they're saying:

The school district sent the following memo to parents:

"At approximately 2:30 this afternoon, all students and staff were placed in a HOLD due to a student health concern and a potential student altercation (separate incidents). All students are safe, and at no time was there a threat to students or staff. The HOLD was lifted at 2:50, and students were dismissed through the 74th Street and North doors to allow staff to provide additional supervision.

This response aligns with our Standard Response Protocols, which require all students and staff to remain in their classrooms until the situation is resolved.

The Wauwatosa Police Department responded and remains on site to offer support as the situation continues to be addressed.

As always, we appreciate everyone’s calm, patient understanding during moments of uncertainty."

Students and parents said fights at school are not new, but they appreciated the swift action by police and staff.

"Seeing the response from all the staff, I kind of trust them more because of how serious they’re taking this," said Henry Hilgers, senior.

"Especially with the school, I would have to say the school does take care of their students, protecting them so, as a parent I’m not too concerned," said Paul Lubner, a parent.

Dig deeper:

The WPD said their investigation is ongoing and that details about what happened before and during the incident have not yet been finalized.

The police department provided the following statement:

"On 11/19/25, around 2:19p, officers responded to Wauwatosa East High School, 7500 Milwaukee Ave, to assist the school resource officer who was out with disorderly subjects. Ultimately, three subjects were arrested and received municipal citations.

A 20-year-old offender received citations for disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, and trespassing. A 17-year-old offender received a citation for school disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. A 14-year-old offender received a citation for resisting an officer.

The police reports related to the incident are not yet complete; as such, details regarding the involved individuals actions before and during the incident are not fully known or available."