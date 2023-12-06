Expand / Collapse search

I-41 crash in Wauwatosa, driver taken to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crash on I-41 northbound near Burleigh

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A box truck and utility truck towing a trailer were involved in an I-41 crash Wednesday morning, Dec. 6.

It happened in the northbound lanes around 8 a.m. FOX6 News found the scene near Burleigh Street, the utility truck appearing to have rear-ended the box truck – its trailer rolling over.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the utility truck driver suffered a bloody nose and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the box truck was not hurt.

The crash closed multiple lanes of traffic. 