Wauwatosa Christmas backlash; city clarifies decoration memo

Red and green are sparking controversy in Wauwatosa.

An email sent to city employees last week regarding holiday decor has caused backlash. It asked employees to refrain from decorating work spaces in red and green and to avoid using religious decorations during the holidays.

"Everyone’s trying to be really sensitive about things and I don’t think this is one of those things you have to be sensitive about," said Charles Lawler of Shorewood.

The email asked employees to "[...] refrain from using decorations or solely associated with Christmas (such as red and green) when decorating public spaces within city buildings."

Email to city employees

"I don’t see the logic behind it," said Wauwatosa resident Gena Gurariy. "I don’t see the link between red and green and any theological concept or principle."

The city responded on Tuesday, saying the email was sent as more of a suggestion to be more inclusive. It was not a directive or a requirement.

"I have a hard time imagining someone would see red and green lights and be offended," Gurariy said.

The city said employees can still decorate their individual work spaces and the email was not meant for anyone's individual work spaces, homes or businesses.

"They’re colors, it’s like putting up snowflakes," Lawler said. "I just don’t see it as a real issue."