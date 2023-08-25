Waupun prison lockdown: Inmates protest conditions, video shared

At Waupun Correctional Institution, tension is building in response to a five-month lockdown.

A viewer sent FOX6 News video from an inmate inside. It's not what you'd expect to see inside the prison's halls.

The video showed toilet paper rolls set on fire in protest. It was taken shortly after the lockdown went into effect March 29.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It has now been nearly five months of what the state Department of Corrections calls a "modified movement." The DOC said it is the result of "repeated threats and/or incidents of assaultive behavior by PIOC toward staff and other PIOC."

"The inmates were getting one shower a week and one hour of recreation a week. They are on code meals. They’re not receiving the hot meals they’re required," said Attorney Lonnie Story.

Video of toilet paper on fire inside Waupun Correctional Institution

Story calls what is happening at Waupun Correctional inhumane. He is working to bring a class-action lawsuit on behalf of those inside the prison.

"This facility needs an enormous amount of oversight and not just by the state, because the state’s done a very poor job of it so far," he said.

Data shows more than half of the 284 full-time positions at Waupun Correctional are vacant. It is an issue Story said is contributing to the lockdown.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"When you hear things of this nature, who wants that job? That’s not helping things," said Story.

The attorney is working with inmates to push for change as the public starts to get a better look at what's happening inside.

The DOC said Green Bay Correctional is also on modified movement or "lockdown." It's unclear how long the lockdowns will last or what it will take for them to end.

Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC)

Full statement from Wisconsin DOC:

"Waupun is on modified movement. We prefer to use that term instead of lockdown, as movement is taking place within the institution. It's just doing so slowly and in a way that's safer for staff and persons in our care (PIOC). It was placed on modified movement on March 29 due to repeated threats and/or incidents of assaultive behavior by PIOC toward staff and other PIOC. Green Bay Correctional Institution is also on modified movement."