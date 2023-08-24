Waupun prison lockdown; inmates, family voice concerns

Inmates at Waupun Correctional Institution say they have been living in a nightmare – spending little time outside their cells.

The prison holds some of Wisconsin's most violent offenders. Thursday, some of their family members said inmates have been isolated for months.

"I’m missing my hugs and my connection to him," said Frank Lockett, father of a Waupun prison inmate Robert McMath.

McMath has been serving time at Waupun Correctional for more than six years, convicted of trafficking of a child among other crimes. Lockett was used to making weekly visits, but said that stopped in March.

"He’s hurt. It hurts that he can’t move around. It’s a mental thing. It’s depressing," Lockett said.

Waupun Correctional Institution

Lockett said the prison has been on lockdown. He relies on nightly phone calls to stay connected. He got a call during an interview with FOX6 News Thursday night, and McMath described the situation.

"We’re locked in 24 hours a day. We get one shower a week," McMath said.

McMath said inmates haven't been given a clear answers about why or how long it will last: "The reason has just been changing from month to month."

A recent New York Times article sited assaults and staffing shortages within the state's oldest prison. FOX6 reached out to the state Department of Corrections, asking what prompted it, but did not immediately hear back.

"It takes a big toll, not only being locked in the cell, but also the conditions," said McMath.

Robert McMath

The father and son want change, so they don't have to rely on seeing each other in photos.

"Dogs get treated better than them. Animals get treated better than them," said Lockett.

FOX6 spoke to other inmates on the phone who described similar conditions. Waupun is one of five maximum security prisons in Wisconsin.