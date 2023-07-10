Waukesha's Buchner Pool crowded as temps hit 90

Soaring temperatures and not a cloud in the sky are a bad combination if you’re outside all day. At Buchner Pool in Waukesha, some tried to avoid the sun on Monday, July 10 with temperatures around 90.

"There are so many side effects of being tan," said Jennifer Schwingle.

Schwingle knows how dangerous a hot day can be.

Waukesha's Buchner Pool

"When I was in high school I laid out all day in May – a really beautiful day – and I got a terrible burn on my face," she said.

On Monday, she applied and reapplied sunscreen to her partner’s son, Ezra, as they enjoyed the day at Buchner Pool.

FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell said Monday’s temperatures would be the week's highest.

"With the lower dew points, it won’t be as oppressive," said Haswell. "The bad news is this is a very, very sunny day. My bigger concern today might be that it’s hot – relatively comfortable with the low dew points. You spend too much time in the sun, exposed to the UV, you really need to protect your skin today with all this sunshine."

Waukesha's Buchner Pool

Recreation Supervisor Mark Thompson says 900 people flock to Buchner on hot days. Many come early to find a shady spot.

"On days when we are forecasted over 90 degrees, we do anticipate hitting capacity," said Thompson.

Even the lifeguard lounge was lined with bottles of sunscreen on Monday.

"And another fatal mistake – aerosol sunscreens," said Thompson. "Don’t spray it on and hop right into the water. Let that stuff dry for a little bit."

Waukesha's Buchner Pool

The Skin Cancer Foundation says a family of four spending a long day outdoors should use a four-ounce bottle of sunscreen per person. That includes reapplication.

Sunscreens labeled water-resistant are only effective for 40 to 80 minutes in the water.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Schwingle said she knows the sun's rays are nothing to mess around with.

Waukesha's Buchner Pool

"Oh, we are very well-prepared," she said.