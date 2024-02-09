Waukesha YMCA bans news from shared televisions; here's why

The YMCA of Greater Waukesha County is banning television news on its big screen televisions, and politics might be to blame.

With the start of this election year, the race to the White House is already running through Wisconsin.

"I don’t know why they would do that. That seems really odd to me," said YMCA member James Bunda.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

YMCA members will no longer be able to watch local or national news on the big screen TVs. However, news will remain available on smaller screens on some of the treadmills – or members can watch on personal devices.

A YMCA spokesperson said staff were already noticing problems during this January's Iowa caucuses – such as disagreements surrounding shared television screens.

YMCA of Greater Waukesha County

The facility has signs that say: "We understand the impact of constant news exposure. To promote a positive environment, TV stations shown on the large, wall-mounted TVs will showcase a variety of channels, excluding news channels. You are welcome to watch TV channels of your choice on equipment with personal viewing screens or your own device with headphones."

"We should cut back on it for our own mental health, quite frankly. The news in the morning, the news at night is enough," said Don Richmond.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Richmond, who has been a member for 50 years, said he has never seen a fight over what was on TV.

"Most of the people that I know are political junkies like I am. It’s the only game in town for adults, is politics," he said, adding that he can still get his political news elsewhere.

YMCA of Greater Waukesha County TV news policy

"The Y gives out memberships to people who are underprivileged. And if they’re hanging out either at the library or here, this might be their only place to get news. So that could potentially stop them from getting information they need," said Bunda.

In 2020, Waukesha County voter turnout was 90% – a crucial county as Wisconsin gets ready to make news with who it elects.

There are several YMCA groups in the area; FOX6 News reached out about their TV policies, but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.