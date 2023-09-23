'World's Largest Glass Pickle,' Waukesha relishes grand gherkin

article

Waukesha's Oktoberfest wrapped up Saturday, Sept. 23 with a grand glass gherkin – and it was a pretty big dill!

Mack Glass, based out of Champaign, Illinois, created what the city previously proclaimed would be the "World's Largest Glass Pickle" – the 26-inch pickle weighing in at 26 pounds.

For the past few weeks, Waukesha residents have been collecting glass to make the record-breaking pickle.

Crowds, including Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, relished in the sight of the completed pickle Saturday.

It is a German-American Christmas tradition to hide a pickle ornament on the tree.