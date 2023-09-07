'World's Largest Glass Pickle,' Waukesha collecting glass for project

If you are at Waukesha's neighborhood beer garden this weekend, raise a glass, and then give it back!

The city is collecting clear, brown and green glass to create the "World's Largest Glass Pickle."

A glassblower will melt the glass down and create the giant gherkin at Waukesha's Oktoberfest later this month. It will be a two-foot-long pickle.

Through Saturday, Sept. 9, you can drop off glass at Merrill Crest Park's beer garden. Organizers say this effort is a pretty big "dill."

"That’s a German tradition – hanging a pickle on a Christmas tree. But we need everyone’s help. We’ve got to get some glass," said Joanna Adamicki. Waukesha Special Event Coordinator.

"Mack Glass" out of Champaign, Illinois will create the giant gherkin.

The same glass blower previously made the "World's Tallest Glass Christmas Tree" in Williams Bay in December 2022.