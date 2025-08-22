Waukesha theft investigation; suspect confronted by staff, displayed knife

article

The Brief Waukesha police say a theft suspect displayed a knife when confronted by Dollar General staff. The crime happened late Friday morning, Aug. 22. A knife matching the description provided by store employees was later recovered from the vehicle the suspect had been driving.



Waukesha police say a man suspected of concealing items at a Dollar General store later displayed a knife when confronted by staff.

Suspect displays knife

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to the Dollar General around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 22. Before they could arrive on the scene, the suspect with the knife had fled.

Officials say they utilized technology to identify the suspect vehicle, which was later located and stopped near Summit and Brentwood. After initially refusing commands, the driver ultimately surrendered without further incident.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A knife matching the description provided by store employees was recovered from the vehicle the suspect had been driving.

Waukesha police say charges including armed robbery will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office.