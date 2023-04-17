Waukesha teen arrested; police credit students for speaking up

A 17-year-old boy with a gun caught outside a Waukesha high school. FOX6 News shows you new video of the aftermath of the teen's arrest.

Police say they are still looking into why this boy had a gun. Investigators say the real heroes are high school students who spoke up when they saw something suspicious.

Neighbors living near Waukesha North High School got a shock Friday, April 14. Their quiet street was filled with police – and police arrested a 17-year-old with a gun.

Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann credits high school students for spotting the suspect outside. They reported him to the school resource officer. Students said the teen was "tactical" in his movements.

Rifle recovered from 17-year-old in Waukesha

Police shared a picture of the weapon the teen was carrying. Officials say it is a Grand Power Stribog. The manufacturer's website lists it as a "semi-automatic pistol." Baumann told FOX6 News, it was modified.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It was loaded with 9MM with two magazines – two 30 round magazines were found on the scene," Baumann said.

Police would not say if the 17-year-old's parents are cooperating in the investigation. Detectives are looking into who owned the gun. Baumann said that could lead to more charges.

Police arrested the boy at his home – right behind the school. Nobody came to the door on Monday.

Baumann said the boy will be charged as an adult. But police say they need to "navigate a mental health commitment issue."

"They saw behavior that is out of the ordinary," Baumann said. "These kids were the courageous ones; these kids where the ones who safeguarded their community."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police say the boy not a student at Waukesha North High School. There is a school resource officer at each of the three middle and high schools in the school district.