Waukesha police: Boy with gun arrested near North High School

Waukesha police arrested a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly armed with a rifle near Waukesha North High School on Friday, April 14.

Shortly before 1 p.m., police said the boy was seen with the rifle in the backyard of a home on Greenmeadow Drive, a block from the high school.

Police deployed a "significant" presence to safeguard area schools and, once they were secured, searched for the boy. He was found a short time later in a backyard armed with the rifle.

Rifle recovered from 17-year-old in Waukesha

After talking with the boy, police said he peacefully surrendered to officers and was taken into custody without further incident. The gun was recovered.

In a media release, the police department said the response was "a true testament" to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s SPEAK UP SPEAK OUT program. Students saw something and said something; as a result, police said, they helped safeguard the community.

FOX6 News acquired a letter the School District of Waukesha to families. In addition to North High School, the district said Butler Middle, Hawthorne Elementary, Lowell Elementary and Summit View Elementary were placed on secure hold. Those holds were lifted at 1:45 p.m.

Per the district, a secure hold includes "not allowing students, staff, parents, or other visitors to enter or exit the building during that time. Classes continued as usual, and hallway traffic was cleared."

The letter also added, in part:

"We appreciate the cooperation and diligence of all students and staff in ensuring the best possible outcomes for all involved. The safety and security of students and staff is our top priority."