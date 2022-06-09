Waukesha suspect tased, died; officers' audio released

A man died after being arrested by Waukesha police in September 2021. FOX6 News filed an open records request to get a clearer picture of what happened.

There is not much to see because Waukesha police officers did not have body-worn cameras at the time. However, there is plenty to hear because officers had microphones that recorded what unfolded.

"I think he’s having another COPD, emphysema...attack," a 911 caller said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What started with a phone call ended with 58-year-old Paul Bruner's death. Police pulled up to the 1300 block of Ellis Street on Sept. 14, 2021. A woman told police she was in a relationship with Bruner and that he hit her.

"I told him, you can’t do that domestic violence. He has to stop, you know, having temper tantrums and then knock me down," the woman said.

Scene of incident that ended with suspect dead on Ellis Street in Waukesha

Court records show, in 2018, someone filed a domestic abuse temporary restraining order against Bruner. It was set to expire this fall. Officers tried to arrest Burner.

Three officers, identified as Bryce Butryn, Draelon Leija and Jarrett Fintel, responded and assisted with the medical call on Sept. 14.

Waukesha Police Officers Bryce Butryn, Draelon Leija and Jarrett Fintel

"I don’t know who the (expletive) you (expletive) think you are. You don’t come to my house," Bruner could be heard saying in the audio recorded from officers' microphones. "(Expletive) you, too."

The audio recorded officers commanding Bruner to "step outside" and "get on the ground." Then, police tased him.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"You're going to kill me," Bruner could be heard saying. "Stop you guys, please. I'm going to have a heart attack."

Bruner continued to talk with officers. He could be heard saying "I'm dying," and an officer could be heard ordering him to put his hands behind his back. Medical records show Bruner had a breathing condition and became unconscious.

"What the (expletive) did you guys do?" the woman was heard saying.

Paul Bruner

Officers performed CPR on Bruner. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave after Bruner's death. Waukesha police said all three are back on patrol. The police department said:

"All three officers are back to full duty and are doing well. Our practice on commenting about the incident would be to direct you to the compressive report concluded by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team. We want to respect the judicial process."

FOX6 also asked the police department if officers will have body cameras. In a statement, the department responded:

"The city of Waukesha has purchased body-worn cameras (BWC) as well as enhancing our squad cameras. This was a 2022 budget item that was approved. We are currently displaced with a building renovation and the infrastructure for the BWC system is being installed. The training for BWC is ongoing, and we are looking to deploy them in field in the near future."

Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told FOX6: "I have not made a final decision in that case yet. I expect to release something by the end of next week."