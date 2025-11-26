Waukesha students give back through service projects ahead of Thanksgiving

The Brief More than 600 students, alumni and staff took part in Catholic Memorial High School’s annual Crusader Day of Service on Wednesday. The school marked its 40th year hosting a community Thanksgiving dinner for about 200 people. Dozens of service projects helped people locally and internationally, reflecting the school’s focus on charity.



It was a lesson in giving back at Catholic Memorial High School, where the day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest of the year.

What we know:

The school held its 12th annual Crusader Day of Service on Wednesday, bringing together more than 600 students, alumni and staff to help people across the community and beyond. Service projects ranged from making blankets for people experiencing homelessness to creating rosaries for people in Nigeria.

Students also supported veterans, babies at Children’s Hospital and even shelter dogs. Several off-campus efforts were included as well, from laying Christmas wreaths at St. Joseph Cemetery to bell ringing for The Salvation Army and delivering lunches to groups that help people experiencing homelessness, including Milwaukee Street Angels.

Catholic Memorial High School President Donna Bembenek said the school’s largest project was happening in the kitchen, where the school hosted its 40th annual community Thanksgiving dinner.

Local perspective:

"All total, we’ll do well in excess of 1,500 hours of service on this day alone," said Bembenek.

For three decades, longtime math teacher Ann Maas has led the effort as head cook. This year, she is preparing to serve Thanksgiving dinner to about 200 people.

"We have a few turkeys that are almost done," Maas said. "It fills my heart. It’s something that I know God put me in this place to do."

Many of those served are referred to the school by other agencies and include people who cannot afford a meal or do not have family to celebrate with.

Maas is set to retire in May, but said she has no plans to step away from the Thanksgiving tradition and expects to return next November to help.

"I’m sore at the end of the night. But my heart is filled with what we’ve been able to do for people," said Maas.

Big picture view:

Catholic Memorial’s motto is "charity in all things," a message staff says is reflected in every part of the day.

And for the record, Maas will not be cooking Thanksgiving dinner for her own family the next day.

