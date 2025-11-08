Waukesha standoff: Jury finds man guilty of some, not all, charges

article

The Brief A jury convicted a man of some, but not all, charges tied to an hours-long standoff. The standoff happened at a Waukesha home in October 2024. The 63-year-old was found guilty of three felonies and one misdemeanor.



A jury convicted a man of some, but not all, charges related to an hours-long Waukesha standoff that happened last year.

Jury's verdict

In Court:

Prosecutors charged 63-year-old Paul Neilson with four felonies and two misdemeanors in the case. A jury found him guilty of three felonies and one misdemeanor – and not guilty of the remaining counts.

Neilson is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 24.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police standoff on Moreland Boulevard near American Avenue, Waukesha

The backstory:

The standoff and tactical situation unfolded at a home near Moreland and American on Oct. 5, 2024. The Waukesha Police Department said officers were initially called to the home for a domestic violence incident.

Police tried negotiations, tactical means and even tear gas pumped into the house for two hours. But court filings said he barricaded himself inside the home. Investigators said there was junk piled "five feet high" – and police said Neilson even texted one of the negotiators to "stop harassing him."

A drone located Neilson in his basement. Prosecutors said he intentionally made it difficult for officers to get him. Nothing worked until a K-9 was sent in and bit Neilson on the arm, police said, which ultimately got him to surrender.

Investigators also said Neilson threatened to kill a woman in his house, and the woman told police that Neilson tried to run her over.

