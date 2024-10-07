Waukesha standoff; 62-year-old man accused, surrendered to K-9

The Brief A 62-year-old man faces multiple charges following a seven-hour standoff in Waukesha. Investigators say Neilson threatened to kill a woman in his house. Police tell FOX6 News officers who were hurt during the standoff are already back at work.



Prosecutors have charged the man they say was responsible for a seven-hour standoff in Waukesha this past weekend. Investigators say the man hurt two officers and a K-9 – as well as a woman in the house.

Police tried negotiations, tactical means, and even tear gas pumped into the house for two hours. But police say he barricaded himself inside the home. Investigators say there was junk piled "five feet high" – and police say Neilson even texted one of the negotiators to, "stop harassing him."

Nothing worked until a K-9 was sent in. Officials say K-9 Arko bit 62-year-old Paul Neilson on the arm. That ultimately got him to surrender.

Investigators say Neilson threatened to kill a woman in his house. She told police Neilson tried to run her over.

While Neilson has no prior criminal convictions, police say they were familiar with Neilson. They say he previously said he had access to a gun and was going to shoot people.

A drone located Neilson in his basement. Prosecutors say he intentionally made it difficult for officers to get him.

"The defendant barricaded himself in his basement – throwing items at the bottom of the stairs to prevent officers from getting down into the basement to take him into custody," the prosecutor said.

Neilson is charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors. The court commissioner set cash bond at $5,000. Neilson only spoke a few times in court to tell the commissioner that once he had access to his wallet or bank account he should be able to pay the amount.

Police tell FOX6 News the injured officers are already back at work.