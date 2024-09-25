Waukesha smoke detectors push; firefighters, Red Cross team up

The Brief The Waukesha Fire Department and American Red Cross are teaming up to install dozens of smoke alarms this weekend. Firefighters say working smoke detectors can cut the risk of house fire deaths in half.



The Waukesha Fire Department and American Red Cross are teaming up to install dozens of smoke alarms.

Firefighters say working smoke detectors can cut the risk of house fire deaths in half. But too often, crews arrive to find smoke detectors aren’t working. That was the case last Thanksgiving at two separate fires.

Waukesha Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Hoffman said one man later died from this fire near Arcadian and Oakland.

"Smoke is truly the deadliest killer in most of our fires," Hoffman said. "Working smoke detectors in the home is still the leading cause of the early notification and getting you out of the house."

Alarms blared at an apartment complex two weeks ago near Pebble Valley and University. No one was home at the time.

"A lot of times we hear from people that it’s one of the worst moments of their lives – to lose everything that you have," said Red Cross disaster program manager Shana Beal.

This weekend, firefighters will team up with the Red Cross to install free smoke alarms.

Beal said 25 households have already signed up.

Their help doesn’t stop at a beep.

"We go through a home fire escape plan so people know the approximate amount of time you have to get out of a house," Beal said.

"On the back of all smoke detectors, it will give you a date when it was made," said Tom Koerner, City of Waukesha Fire Inspector.

Most new detectors can last up to a decade.

"But still, a lot of times they are not checked," Hoffman said. "People forget to check them."

This is the first time the Red Cross has partnered with Waukesha Fire on this, but it’s open to other communities.

To learn more about free smoke alarm installation eligibility, visit redcross.org/WIsmokealarms or call 888-376-4056.

"When you get out, where are you going to go?" Koerner asked. "Where are you going to meet?"

A GoFundMe has been created to help those impacted by the Pebble Valley fire.