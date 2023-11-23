Waukesha apartment fire on Thanksgiving, man dies of injuries

article

A Waukesha man has died of injuries sustained in a Thanksgiving fire, officials confirmed Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. near Arcadian and Oakland. Firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor apartment in the building and pulled the man from an apartment.

The fire department identified the man as Thomas Buffone. No one else was injured.

The fire's origin was found to be a computer workstation, and the cause was likely an unattended candle or overloaded electrical outlet – both of which the fire department said were found near the point of origin.

The building was built in 1918 before code requirements for built-in life safety fire sprinklers and a monitored fire alarm detection system, the fire department said. Damage was estimated at $50,000.

The Waukesha Fire Department wants all residents to know, if they need assistance in checking or replacing smoke detectors, to call the department's Fire Prevention/Risk Reduction Division at 262-524-3648.