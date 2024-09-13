Waukesha apartment fire on Pebble Valley Road, firefighter hurt

article

A Waukesha firefighter was hurt while responding to an apartment fire on Friday afternoon, Sept. 13.

It happened on Pebble Valley Road off University Drive around 3:20 p.m. Officials said a passerby called 911 after seeing black smoke coming from a second-floor window of the apartment building.

Residents were leaving the building as firefighters arrived. One elderly resident was helped out of the second-floor unit next to where the fire took place as crews went in to extinguish the flames.

The firefighter who was hurt had a minor injury, went to a hospital and was released. No residents were hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious, the fire department said. Damage to the building was estimated at $80,000 and largely isolated to the apartment where the fire started.