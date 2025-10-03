The Brief Waukesha police arrested a man after a report of shots fired led to a standoff. The suspect was taken to a hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. A neighbor recounted what happened and described the scene as a "mess."



Waukesha police arrested a 31-year-old man after a report of shots fired led to an hours-long standoff late Thursday. Now, a neighbor is sharing what unfolded.

Standoff ends with arrest

The backstory:

Waukesha police were called to the area of Main and Wisconsin at around 8 p.m. An investigation revealed that multiple gunshots were fired from the suspect’s apartment into walls of other adjoining apartments.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

After an hours-long standoff, officers went into the suspect's apartment and found him with self-inflicted gunshot wounds to his legs. No officers fired shots during the incident.

Scene near Main and Wisconsin, Waukesha

First responders provided aid at the scene before the suspect, a 31-year-old man, was taken to a hospital. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Investigators are looking into all possible motives and said there is no current threat to the public.

Neighbor describes scene

What they're saying:

Alan Niehus told FOX6 News he lives two doors down from the suspect's apartment at Wisconsin House, and he saw it all unfold.

"Immediately I see at least 15, 20 squads pulling up, then they are having SWAT pull up – they are in the building," he said. "Person who lives in the room right across from me is the person who called 911, said he heard roughly eight gunshots."

Scene near Main and Wisconsin, Waukesha

First responders evacuated everyone inside Wisconsin House.

"The scene was definitely a mess, it was pretty bad," Niehus said. "Some of them were asleep and they got woken up, no idea what was going on, and they're walking out to a SWAT team."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Neighbors, like Niehus, remain thankful no one else was hurt.

"I hope the guy is OK. Don't have any ill will towards the guy," he said.