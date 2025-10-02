Waukesha tactical situation, shots fired; suspect in custody

article

A heavy police presence flooded downtown Waukesha on Thursday night, Oct. 2, after multiple reports of gunfire.

What we know:

The City of Waukesha Dispatch Center received calls around 7:58 p.m., alerting authorities to shots fired in the area of Main and Wisconsin. Police and fire crews were immediately dispatched, and nearby residents were quickly evacuated for safety.

Authorities said no victims or injuries were located.

The suspect was transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police confirmed the suspect was conscious and alert.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said they are looking into all possible motives, but emphasized there is currently no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

Officials asked the public to continue avoiding the area while first responders complete their work.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3833.

