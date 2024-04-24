Waukesha sex trafficking acts; man sentenced to 30 years

article

A 35-year-old Waukesha man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking.

Cornelius M. Jackson was sentenced after being convicted of four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

After the 30 years, Jackson has 10 more years of supervised release.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig said it’s "hard to overstate the seriousness" of Jackson’s conduct, describing how he had "manipulated, used violence, and coerced many young women to sell their bodies for the sexual gratification of others" over a period of six years.

Using the internet and dating apps, federal prosecutors say Jackson recruited victims for sex trafficking and forced women into sex acts across the country.

Related article

Between 2014 and 2020, investigators say Jackson forced female victims into sex acts in Waukesha, Milwaukee, Green Bay and even in other states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Ohio.

Victims testified Jackson would strangle them. They said Jackson, also known by the nickname "Grillz," would keep all their money.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"The sentence imposed in this case reflects the pervasive and relentless harm Mr. Jackson inflicted on his victims," said U.S. Attorney Haanstad. "Along with our federal, state, and local partners, we are committed to pursuing justice for Mr. Jackson’s victims, who displayed strength and determination in making sure their stories were heard."

Jackson is also required to register as a sex offender for life. He was convicted in November 2023.