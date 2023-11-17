Waukesha man convicted, sex trafficking acts across the country

A federal jury convicts a Waukesha man for sex trafficking. Investigators say he forced women into sex acts across the country.

Using the internet and dating apps, federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Cornelius Jackson recruited victims for sex trafficking.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, a jury found Jackson guilty of four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion – and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking.

Between 2014 and 2020, investigators say Jackson forced female victims into sex acts in Waukesha, Milwaukee, Green Bay and even in other states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Ohio.

"It’s a problem all throughout our state and all throughout our counties. Waukesha is not excluded from it," said Fiorella Velaochaga, advocacy program supervisor at The Women's Center in Waukesha. "A lot of them are afraid of leaving any type of violent situation because of the threats."

Victims testified Jackson would strangle them. They said Jackson, also known by the nickname "Grillz," would keep all their money.

Velaochaga said sex traffickers isolate their victims.

"If they’re trying to keep you away or apart from family members or your support system or loved ones. If they want to do things in secret," Velaochaga said.

Leaders at The Women's Center say they teach social media and internet safety to all their clients. Velaochaga said turning off your location setting is one way to help protect yourself.

"Not only on dating apps, but on social media, right? I don’t think we are aware that a lot of times it’s just automatically. It’s on and something we have to go in and turn off," Velaochaga said.

The Women's Center projects it will help 9,000 people in 2023 – women and men from all over the state.

"I know sometimes it’s hard to reach out or even be able to do that," Velaochaga said. "Know that we believe you and we’re here for you."

When he is sentenced, Jackson could spend anywhere from 15 years to life in prison. He is also required to register as a sex offender for life.