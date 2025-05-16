Expand / Collapse search

Pregnant woman punched, 'Most Wanted' Milwaukee man sentenced

Published  May 16, 2025 5:45am CDT
Dashon Payne Young

The Brief

    • A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to prison for fleeing police and battery.
    • Prosecutors said he beat up a pregnant woman and led police on a high-speed chase.
    • The 30-year-old was profiled on "Wisconsin's Most Wanted" in April 2023.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, profiled on "Wisconsin's Most Wanted" in 2023, has now been sentenced to prison after prosecutors said he beat up a pregnant woman and led police on a high-speed chase.

In Court:

Court records show 30-year-old Dashon Payne Young pleaded guilty to fleeing police and misdemeanor battery. Two other felonies and three misdemeanors were dismissed as part of a plea deal. 

Payne Young was sentenced to one year and three months in prison, followed by two years of extended supervision.

The backstory:

FOX6 News previously profiled Payne Young on "Wisconsin's Most Wanted" after U.S. Marshals said he beat up a pregnant woman and "purposely tried to punch her in the stomach." It happened in Waukesha County in April 2023.

Prosecutors said Payne Young punched the victim multiple times, slapped her and bit her to the point that police could see each one of his teeth marks on her arm. Officials said he knew the victim was pregnant at the time.

Waukesha County authorities responded to the domestic disturbance call. Prosecutors said Payne Young then led police on a high-speed chase near Capitol Drive and Brookfield Road. He crashed near an abandoned gas station and ran off, avoiding capture for weeks.

Less than a month before the beating, U.S. Marshals said Payne Young was released on Wisconsin Department of Corrections supervision for a previous robbery conviction.

The Source: Information in this report is from the U.S. Marshals Service, Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and Wisconsin Circuit Court.

