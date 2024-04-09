Waukesha police shooting; 50-year-old man dead, theft suspect

A 50-year-old man is dead after being shot by police in Waukesha early Tuesday morning, April 9. The shooting happened on Kossow Road near CarMax.

Officials were dispatched to CarMax around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a theft in progress. The theft was reported by a third-party security monitoring service.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was "not compliant" with the officers' commands, according to Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson.

"During the interaction, the suspect made overt actions that were consistent with an individual drawing a firearm, which posed an immediate danger to the lives of the officers. Fearing for their safety, officers attempted to gain control of the situation using verbal commands and non-lethal force options. In response to the imminent threat posed by the suspect, the officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect," said Chief Thompson.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It was later determined that the 50-year-old man did not possess a firearm.

Four officers were involved: A 34-year-old officer with 11 years of experience, a 37-year-old officer with three years of experience, a 24-year-old officer with two years of experience, and a 29-year-old officer with five years of experience.

All officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be handling the investigation with the City of Milwaukee Police Department as the lead agency. The City of Milwaukee Police Department will provide a complete report to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for review.