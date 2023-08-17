Waukesha police detective killed in line of duty, honored with tombstone

Family gathered on Thursday, Aug. 17 at the grave of a Waukesha police detective killed in the line of duty more than 60 years ago.

"Uncle George, this is long overdue," said Gary Bach, retired Pewaukee police chief.

There is a hole in Bach's heart that has not been filled since June 11, 1961.

"I’ve thought about you ever since the day you left us," Bach said.

Bach's uncle, George Schmidling, was shot and killed during the arrest of three burglary suspects. Visits to Schmidling's grave never told the whole story.

Newspaper clipping from George Schmidling's death

"I didn’t see George’s scripture on it that he was a police officer or killed in the line of duty. There was nothing there," Bach said.

Schmidling was the Waukesha Police Department's first line-of-duty death.

Bach spent decades planning and fundraising to give his uncle a proper tombstone. On Thursday, his dream to honor his uncle became reality. It is closure for Schmidling's family.

"When my father died, our family got lost," said Vickie Monroe, Schmidling's daughter.

Two of Schmidling's three children came up from Tennessee for the ceremony. The three kids were all sent to separate foster homes after their dad died.

"To come here today, it’s a lot of sad memories. But today is a nice memory," Monroe said.

Bach was only 12 when Schmidling was killed He has been trying to live up to his uncle's legacy ever since. Bach retired as Pewaukee's police chief in 2008.

George Schmidling

"I idolized him. I didn’t realize it at the time what kind of an influence he would make on me," Bach said.

Now that impact can be felt by anyone who visits Schmidling's grave.

"I’ll never forget you. God bless you," Bach said.

Schmidling was also a United States Navy veteran. He served with the Waukesha Police Department for six years. Schmidling was 33 years old when he was killed.

Remembering Schmidling

Waukesha city leaders have not forgotten Schmidling. He is remembered on the city's Public Safety Memorial, which recognizes two police officers and three firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It’s a great way to remember our fallen firefighters and police officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their community," said Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann. "It’s also about us to remember those who have fallen before us."

That memorial, located outside city hall, will be formally dedicated on Sept. 22.