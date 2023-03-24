Waukesha police chase into Milwaukee; 1 arrested after crash
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha police chase ended on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday night, March 22. One person was arrested.
The chase ultimately ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed on the I-43 Holt Avenue ramp around 9:30 p.m., the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities said vehicle was wanted as part of a felony stalking and disorderly conduct investigation.