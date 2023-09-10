Waukesha police chase Milwaukee, men sentenced to probation

article

Two men have been sentenced to probation after an April Waukesha police chase into Milwaukee.

Ravel Wright, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing police. As part of a plea deal, two drug-related charges were dismissed.

Charles Wright, 19, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver THC. A second drug-related charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

The police chase wove through neighborhoods, and authorities said Ravel Wright was driving at least 60 mph through a Woodman's parking lot before hitting I-94.

Once on I-94 eastbound, police said the Wrights kept going. Other nearby law enforcement agencies helped by throwing spike strips onto the road – shredding the fleeing car's tires.

At Highway 175 and Bluemound in Milwaukee, without a working car, dashcam video showed the men run across three lanes of traffic.

A K-9 eventually cornered Charles Wright, police said, while Ravel Wright only stopped when three officers pointed their guns at him.

Waukesha police said the Wrights had 245 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in their car. Police said they also found more than $3,000 cash.